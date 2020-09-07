Creek Fire

Where to bring large animals, livestock displaced by the Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As many are forced to leave their homes amid the massive Creek Fire burning in Fresno and Madera counties, some residents are without a place to keep their animals and livestock.

Two locations in Clovis and Coarsegold have opened as a safe haven for animals displaced by the raging wildfire.

The Clovis Rodeo Grounds, located at 748 Rodeo Drive in downtown Clovis, accepts large animals like horses or cows.



If owners are dropping off large animals, they're advised to enter the gate next to the Clark Intermediate School parking lot.

Meanwhile, large livestock or other animals will be kept at the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, at 44777 Rodeo Grounds Lane, until an owner comes forward to provide proof to reclaim the animal.

