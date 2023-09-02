Pine tree represents resiliency for elementary students after 2020 Creek Fire

Three years ago, the Creek Fire near Shaver Lake burned nearly 400,000 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 900 homes and businesses.

At Pine Ridge Elementary School more than half of students and staff were impacted, but they're looking ahead with hope.

A pine tree stands tall over Pine Ridge Elementary School. Scarred, but very much alive. A prominent reminder of resilience after the Creek Fire three years ago.

"But from that day and that feeling that set in when we saw that the school was here, we thought you know what? This is a hard thing, but we're going to be okay," said Justice Jones, CHP officer.

While the school and this tree survived, most of the families connected to it lost their homes, 55 of the 100 students and staff.

"Stand up if you were affected by the Creek Fire," said Annie Wood, Pine Ridge Elementary School administrative assistant. "Take a look around. Everybody needs to be standing. Everybody stand up."

Some have rebuilt their homes, there are those still rebuilding, and others had to move away. Friday's somber moments were met by the boundless positivity only a child can bring.

"We are mountain strong! Say we are mountain strong!"

The adults say the kids have been a light throughout the fire and recovery.

"The parents and staff, we were just trying to breathe, but they were the ones that had the smiles on their faces so they were kind of our strong pillars in getting through the Creek Fire," said Wood."

That surviving tree has become a monument on campus and it was officially designated as one during Friday's ceremony. Afterward, students returned to their classrooms and shared their stories of loss.

"The fire took my home and I don't want that to happen again," said one student.

Then more voices chimed in.

Self-reflection turned to empathy as they wrote letters to fire victims in Lahaina. Thinking of the words that helped them get through the Creek Fire they could pass love and encouragement along to other kids.

"You are brave," said one student.

"You are brave, I like that," the teacher responded. "All of you guys are super brave in here."

