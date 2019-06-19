Crews investigating cause of fire at Couture Farms in Huron

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a watermelon packing house in Huron.Crews responded to Couture Farms near Huron and Central Avenue for reports of a fire just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the warehouse.Firefighters say something caught fire in the building and the people inside didn't notice until it started spreading.They say at the time of the fire there were 20 people inside but thankfully no one was injured.