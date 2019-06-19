Crews investigating cause of fire at Couture Farms in Huron

Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a watermelon packing house in Huron.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a watermelon packing house in Huron.

Crews responded to Couture Farms near Huron and Central Avenue for reports of a fire just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the warehouse.

Firefighters say something caught fire in the building and the people inside didn't notice until it started spreading.

They say at the time of the fire there were 20 people inside but thankfully no one was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News