Man found not guilty for deadly shootings at Fresno tattoo shop in 2018

On Thursday, a jury found Cruz Hinojosa not guilty for the murders of his boss, Pisa Xayapheth, and co-worker Jesse Hernandez III in July 2018.
He was also found not guilty of attempted murder of a woman who walked into the tattoo shop. Hinojosa told police he thought he killed her, too.
The day after the shootings, Hinojosa had turned himself into police and told Fresno police he killed in self-defense.
Hinojosa said he had a fight with Xayapheth and felt his life was at risk because he knew his boss kept a gun at the store and had a history of violence.
The jury was hung on lesser counts involving Hernandez and the woman.
