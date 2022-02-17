Man found not guilty for deadly shootings at Fresno tattoo shop in 2018

BREAKING: Jury finds Cruz Hinojosa not guilty of murder or manslaughter for shooting and killing Pisa Xayapheth.

Also find him not guilty of murder of Chuy Hernandez and not guilty of attempted murder of woman who walked into tattoo shop.

Hung on lesser counts for last 2 victims. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) February 17, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect in deadly shootings at a Fresno tattoo shop in 2018 has been found not guilty.On Thursday, a jury found Cruz Hinojosa not guilty for the murders of his boss, Pisa Xayapheth, and co-worker Jesse Hernandez III in July 2018.He was also found not guilty of attempted murder of a woman who walked into the tattoo shop. Hinojosa told police he thought he killed her, too.The day after the shootings, Hinojosa had turned himself into police and told Fresno police he killed in self-defense.Hinojosa said he had a fight with Xayapheth and felt his life was at risk because he knew his boss kept a gun at the store and had a history of violence.The jury was hung on lesser counts involving Hernandez and the woman.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.