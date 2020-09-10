CSU schools, including Fresno State, to continue virtual teaching during spring semester

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 23 California State University campuses, including Fresno State, will continue to have their coursework primarily done virtually at the start of the 2021 spring semester, according to an announcement from CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White.Chancellor White released the following statement on Thursday:Campuses will be publishing their lists of spring courses in the coming weeks, according to the announcement.All 23 schools are currently following the same plan as higher education grapples with the challenges of COVID-19.RELATED: California State University campuses, including Fresno State, suspending in-person classes through fall semesterCampus plans vary based on population, location and other factors.