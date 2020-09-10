CSU schools, including Fresno State, to continue virtual teaching during spring semester

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 23 California State University campuses, including Fresno State, will continue to have their coursework primarily done virtually at the start of the 2021 spring semester, according to an announcement from CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White.
Chancellor White released the following statement on Thursday:
"After extensive consultation with campus presidents and other stakeholders, and careful consideration of a multitude of factors - regarding the pandemic and its consequences, as well as other matters impacting the university and its operations - I am announcing that the CSU will continue with this primarily virtual instructional approach for the academic term that begins in January 2021, and also will continue with reduced populations in campus housing," said White. "This decision is the only responsible one available to us at this time. And it is the only one that supports our twin North Stars of safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, students and communities, as well as enabling degree progression for the largest number of students."
Campuses will be publishing their lists of spring courses in the coming weeks, according to the announcement.
All 23 schools are currently following the same plan as higher education grapples with the challenges of COVID-19.
Campus plans vary based on population, location and other factors.
