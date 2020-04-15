FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Cub Scout has found a way to help health care workers who have become accustomed to the discomfort of wearing a mask all day.
Gabriel Swartz of Alabama is using his 3-D printer to make 150 ear protectors each day, which adds up to more than 500 every week.
The machine runes 24 hours a day, so every three hours Gabriel takes them off the printer, and his dad takes charge at night.
"It's just to help the community," Gabriel said.
"Yeah, it's nice to help out. We have a scout law and a scout oath we try to live by, being courteous, kind, and thoughtful and we want to help other people," said Brook Swartz, Cubmaster for Cub Scout Pack 150. "So this is really a pretty easy thing to do if you have a 3D printer."
The masks are being donated to health care workers across the country for free.
If you have a 3-D printer and would like to help, click here.
Cub Scout making ear protectors to help healthcare workers battling COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns