Coronavirus

Cub Scout making ear protectors to help healthcare workers battling COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Cub Scout has found a way to help health care workers who have become accustomed to the discomfort of wearing a mask all day.

Gabriel Swartz of Alabama is using his 3-D printer to make 150 ear protectors each day, which adds up to more than 500 every week.

The machine runes 24 hours a day, so every three hours Gabriel takes them off the printer, and his dad takes charge at night.

"It's just to help the community," Gabriel said.

"Yeah, it's nice to help out. We have a scout law and a scout oath we try to live by, being courteous, kind, and thoughtful and we want to help other people," said Brook Swartz, Cubmaster for Cub Scout Pack 150. "So this is really a pretty easy thing to do if you have a 3D printer."

The masks are being donated to health care workers across the country for free.

If you have a 3-D printer and would like to help, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessalabamaboy scouts of americacoronavirusboy scoutscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News