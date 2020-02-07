DA will not file charges against man arrested for shooting Merced teens

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County District Attorney's Office will not file charges Friday against Daniel Mays, who was arrested in connection to the shooting of five teens in Merced earlier this week.The shooting happened on Jan. 30 in the area of Main Street at around 8 p.m. Four teens were rushed to Modesto hospitals, where one remains in critical condition.Tuesday, Merced police announced a fifth victim came forward.The 48-year-old Mays will be released from jail.The district attorney's office said they could not comment any further due to the ongoing investigation.