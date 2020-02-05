Police arrest suspect in Merced shooting that left 4 teens hospitalized

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred last Thursday that left four teenagers hospitalized.

Authorities arrested 48-year-old Daniel Mays at his home near West Main and H Streets Tuesday afternoon.

Mays is facing five counts of attempted murder, one for each of the teens that were hospitalized and a fifth for a teen that later told a school staff member that he was just grazed by a bullet.

The weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered, but police have collected other pieces of evidence.

Investigators are not ruling out gang ties because Merced police have previously spoken to Mays in connection with gang-related activities.

