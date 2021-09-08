Meet the full celebrity cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 30

The full cast includes:
- Suni Lee, Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast
- JoJo Siwa, Pop superstar
- Melanie C., Spice Girl, "Sporty Spice"
- Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, WWE Champion
- Matt James, "The Bachelor"
- Olivia Jade, YouTuber and Lori Loughlin's daughter
- Cody Rigsby, Peloton Instructor
- Melora Hardin, "Jan" from "The Office"
- Iman Shumpert, NBA Star
- Amanda Kloots, of "The Talk" and widow of Broadway star Nick Cordero
- Martin Kove, "John Kreese" on "Cobra Kai" and "The Karate Kid"
- Christine Chiu, "Bling Empire"
- Jimmie Allen, Country Music singer
- Kenya Moore, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
- Brian Austin Greene, "90210"
This season's Pro-dancers include:
- Brandon Armstrong
- Lindsay Arnold
- Alan Bersten
- Sharna Burgess
- Cheryl Burke
- Witney Carson
- Artem Chigvintsev
- Val Chmerkovskiy
- Sasha Farber
- Jenna Johnson
- Daniella Karagach
- Pasha Pashkov
- Gleb Savchenko
- Emma Slater
- Britt Stewart
Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
It was previously announced that Siwa, who identifies as gay and queer, will be paired with a same-sex pro partner. She said it signals to viewers that it's OK to be your true self. She named Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson and Britt Stewart as among the show's regular pros she'd like to be paired with.
"I think it breaks a wall that's never been broken down before," she told an online gathering of the Television Critics Association. "It's normal for a girl to dance with a guy, and I think that's really cool, but it's really special that now not only do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you love, but also you get to dance with who you want to dance with."
Siwa noted that among the things to be worked out with her partner are who leads, how do they dress and what shoes do they wear.
"It's going to give so much to people out there, people of the LGBTQ community, everyone, people who feel just a little different," she said. "I want to make it OK for the people who come after me."
Host Tyra Banks returns for another season as well.
The season premiere airs live Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.