'General Hospital' garners 11 Daytime Emmy Award nominations

'General Hospital' could set a new record for most Outstanding Drama Series wins this year.

"GH" is heading to prime time for a special look back at all the soapy goodness that's made the show so iconic in the world of daytime drama.

LOS ANGELES -- It's almost time for the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards, and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has revealed all of the nominees for this years' show.

ABC's "General Hospital," the longest-running American soap opera in production, garnered 11 nominations. Among them is the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series nomination, of which it currently holds the record for most wins. It has won 16 times and currently holds the title.

"GH" also has nominations in the acting categories, including the Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress category, for Finola Hughes' performance as Anna Devane and Cynthia Watros' performance as Nina Reeves. In the Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor, Robert Gossett was nominated for his work as Marshall Ashford. Alley Mills was nominated for Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series.

The show also received nominations in the writing and directing for drama series categories, as well as Original Song for "Shine," Lighting Direction, Casting, and Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design.

When it came to Daytime Talk Series, "Tamron Hall," "Turning Tables with Robin Roberts" and "The View" were all nominated. Tamron Hall was also nominated for Daytime Talk Series Host, as were Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro from "The View" and Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa for "Live with Kelly and Mark."

The "Tamron Hall" show was also nominated in a third category, Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing.

"Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts" received a second nomination for Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program.

Rounding out "The View's" nominations were Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program, Lighting Direction, Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design and Hairstyling and Makeup.

Hulu walked away with eight nominations. "Unexpected" was nominated for Daytime Special and for its song "Unexpected Truth." "Searching for Soul Food" received nominations in the Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program, Main Title and Graphic Design and Single Camera Editing categories. "Drive with Swizz Beatz" was also nominated in the Single Camera Editing category, as well as Sound Mixing and Sound Editing. "Living For The Dead" had one nomination for its cinematography.

National Geographic received four nominations, two in the Travel, Adventure and Nature Program category for "Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory" and "Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper," one for Christian Cooper for Daytime Personality - Non-Daily and one for "What Really Happened: America's Wild" in the Educational and Informational Program category.

ABC's "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" was nominated for Daytime Special, Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program and Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video.

The Daytime Emmy Awards take place June 7.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu, National Geographic and this ABC station.

