Storm causing dangerous road conditions in local mountain communities

Heading into the weekend, snow levels are expected to fluctuate, reaching below 3,000 feet in the foothills.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Low-level snow has brought slippery road conditions as the rough weather becomes more treacherous on Friday.

Road conditions are expected to get worse by nightfall. Officials are asking drivers to stay off the road to avoid dangerous situations.

Earlier in the day, a big rig lost control and jackknifed near Oakhurst, leaving other drivers unable to make their way to Mariposa.

Snow-covered roads and inexperience didn't stop some drivers.

"People that don't know how to drive in the snow. It's pretty dangerous, they use the brakes when you really shouldn't. If you just stay the course and keep with it, stay on the tire tracks in front of you," said Lars Anderson, a Fresno resident.

Oakhurst residents say they they are making the best of the snow by planning a warm night by a fire.

They had this advice for people thinking about making a drive up to the snow.

"Yeah, stay home. Just drive slowly and be careful," said Valerie Waldren.

In Oakhurst, some businesses that were open on Thursday are closed on Friday, others plan on closing early tonight by 6 pm.