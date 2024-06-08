Viral Fresno intersection to officially become an all-way stop

The intersection went viral after video showed Ruben Almaraz barely miss an out-of-control car while he was checking his mail.

Video from a Fresno intersection now seen around the world is sparking change at a Southeast Fresno intersection.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A southeast Fresno intersection seen around the world in a viral video is officially becoming an all-way stop.

On Tuesday, the County of Fresno transferred the county-owned portions of Tulare and Minnewawa Avenues to the City of Fresno.

City of Fresno Public Works crews will be installing stop signs at the intersection on Thursday, June 13. The intersection will also receive new pavement markings and stop-ahead signs will also be installed.

Officials say after performing a traffic study, the City of Fresno determined that an all-way stop could improve safety and address traffic volumes at the intersection.

"This intersection has been a high priority for the City and by the County deeding us the right-of-way, it gave us the jurisdiction to make it a much-needed all-way stop," Mayor Jerry Dyer said in a news release.

The intersection went viral at the beginning of the year after video showed resident Ruben Almaraz barely miss an out-of-control car while he was checking his mail. The car came skidding toward his house after colliding with another.

The crash, including some measures taken by residents in the area, caught the attention of city councilmember Luis Chavez and Fresno County Supervisor Chairman Nathan Magsig.

The northwest, northeast, and southwest corners of Tulare and Minnewawa were originally owned by the County of Fresno. Magsig and Chavez said they've had several conversations in the past about the intersection.

"This is a huge accomplishment for the City, County and the residents in my district to make this intersection safer. There were too many close calls at this intersection, and we are thrilled to be able to make this all-way stop a reality," Chavez said in a news release.