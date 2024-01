QB&A with David Carr: Bills should be confident in finale

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Josh Allen's first game against the Dolphins this season, the pride of Firebaugh had more TDs than incompletions.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr looks at how a win over Miami clinches the division and a two-seed, but a loss opens the door for missing the playoffs entirely.

