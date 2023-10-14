While the war between Israel and Hamas is thousands of miles away, there are concerns that violence could boil over in cities across the US.

No credible threats in Fresno County on Hamas' "Day of Rage"

Israeli officials say the Leadership of Hamas has called for a global "Day of Rage" today.

Just yesterday, tensions were high between Palestinian and Israeli supporters as the Israeli flag was raised in downtown Fresno.

Now, the possibility of violence in the United States with today's "Day of Rage" has added more worry for those who support Israel in the war against Hamas.

"It's concerning," Rabbi Rick Winer. "This is meant to be provocative &it's meant to strike terror and it's addressed to Jews everywhere in the world."

As of Thursday, the FBI has said it is working with state and local law enforcement agencies to quote "share information and identify and disrupt any threats that may emerge."

Locally, the Fresno police department says it is increasing patrols in areas that are considered more sensitive and the Sheriff's Office is ready to assist if necessary.

"We are in constant contact with Fresno PD and other law enforcement agencies," Rabbi Winer said. "Fresno PD has been outstanding working with us."

As of Friday morning, Fresno P-D had no credible threats relating to the "Day of Rage."

Reza Nekumanesh, a local Muslim leader in Fresno County, was not aware that today was labeled as the "Day of Rage."

He encouraged those who support Palestine to join a pro-Palestine rally Saturday at 4 pm on Blackstone and Nees Avenues in North Fresno.

"We are going to be gathering to raise the plight of Palestinian people," Nekumanesh said. "We know that it is a terrible reality and we don't condone anyone being killed or murdered but the voice of Palestinians has just been lost."

Fresno PD says it is aware of the rally Saturday and will be monitoring the situation.

"People who feel that they have been victimized have an absolute right to get out there and speak their mind," Rabbi Winer said.

Both Nekumanesh and Rabbi Winer expressed empathy for those affected.

"I hope and I pray for something that I think many around the world have prayed since 1948 that there be a time where people can live in peace, but a real peace: a peace rooted in equity and a peace that is rooted in justice, a peace that is rooted in 'I see you as a human and you see me as a human,'" Nekumanesh said.

