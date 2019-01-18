Texas daycare worker fired after being caught on camera pulling child's hair

Day care under investigation over hair pulling incident

LUBBOCK, Texas --
Police in Lubbock are investigating a daycare worker's treatment of a child, caught on camera.

This disturbing video shows what appears to be a girl being mistreated by an adult, who is pulling the toddler's hair. Another employee recorded the incident and laughed.

The video just recently leaked, but the girl's mother says the incident happened a couple weeks ago.

"They had no apology," she said. "They had no reason they did not call me. Like I said, everything hit the fan and it's like they just had nothing to say."

The company says the two employees involved have been fired and authorities have been notified.

The girl's mother is considering legal action.
