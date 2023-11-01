Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday which means it's almost time to turn our clocks back one hour.

Sleep tips to help you get the most out of daylight saving time

Doctors are offering advice to keep our sleep schedule on track.

"Trying to do things the day before to promote good sleep drive. So, trying to think about how can I make myself more prepared for sleep versus doing things that take away from sleepiness," said Dr. Michelle Drerup with the Cleveland Clinic.

On Saturday, Dr. Drerup encourages people to follow typical good sleeping habits.

She says it's always best to avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol use before bed and instead of that afternoon nap, go for a walk or jog.

Exercise can make it easier to fall asleep.

Following a healthy diet can also improve the quality of your sleep.