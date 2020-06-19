2 suspects with knife, crowbar rob men at Days Inn in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing three men in a southeast Fresno motel room.Officers were called to the Days Inn on Jensen and Second near Highway 99 around 10 pm on Thursday.Police say three men were in a room at the inn when two other men forced their way inside, one was armed with a knife, and the other had a crowbar.The suspects stole the victims' cell phones and wallets, which had about $500 cash.The two men took off running, heading north toward Jensen Avenue. Both suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and jeans.Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.