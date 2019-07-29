Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River in Kern County

Kern County sheriff's deputies recovered an occupied SUV submerged in the Kern River. (KERO-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kern County sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a man from an SUV submerged in the Kern River Sunday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities told KERO-TV, crews responded to scene within the Kern River Canyon off of Highway 178.

The vehicle pulled from the water is similar to the SUV belonging to former city manager of McFarland, John Wooner, who went missing ten weeks ago; however, at this time, the identity of the man found inside has not been released.

Officials said they received reports of the vehicle Saturday afternoon, but deputies did not start recovery efforts until Sunday morning.

Recovery efforts have caused traffic delays through the canyon.

This is a developing story.

