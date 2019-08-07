Deadly crash causes power outage near Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man has died, and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Hanford.

California Highway Patrol officials say a man in a 1995 Chevy Astro was driving west on Jackson Avenue when he blew through a stop sign, hitting a Chevy pickup truck traveling north on 10th Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.



Both vehicles crashed into the shoulder of the road, and the Chevy pickup struck a power pole, causing a power outage in the area.

The driver of the Chevy Astro was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released. The 47-year-old driver of the pickup was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Approximately 213 customers are without electricity. PG&E crews are on the scene working to restore power. The estimated time of restoration is 6:15 p.m.

