Family of 22-year-old killed at NE Fresno intersection taking legal action

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of the 22-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a tow truck at a northeast Fresno intersection last month -- is now taking legal action.

Amaya Chenot's family filed a civil complaint against 1st Class Towing and the tow truck driver John Ashcraft.

The complaint alleges Ashcraft was under the influence of a controlled substance when he ran a red light and smashed into Chenot's car at the intersection of Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue.

It also claims Ashcraft took the substance despite knowing it would impair his driving.

Police told Action News, they're waiting on toxicology reports before filing any charges through the district attorney's office.

