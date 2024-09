Deadly crash in Kings County, pick-up rear ends semi-truck

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash in Kings County.

The California Highway Patrol says a person driving a pick-up truck North on Highway 41 just south of Highway 198 rear-ended a semi-truck shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Officials say the driver of the pick-up died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The lanes of Highway 41 were closed for several hours, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.