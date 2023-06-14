WATCH LIVE

Man killed after truck crashes into tree in east central Fresno

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 6:17AM
A man was killed in a car crash in east central Fresno on Tuesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed in a car crash in east central Fresno on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 pm on McKinley and Helm avenues near the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Fresno police say a pickup truck hit a tree after an accident with another car.

After the crash, officers pulled the driver, identified only as a man in his 20s, out of the truck as it burst into flames.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

A woman in the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with some minor injuries.

Authorities have not yet identified the person killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

