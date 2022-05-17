fatal fire

Man killed in central Fresno house fire

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed in central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a fire sparked inside a home in central Fresno early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the property at about 12:30 am on McKenzie Avenue near San Pablo Avenues.

Investigators said crews arrived to find flames engulfing what appeared to be a garage that was converted into a back house.

"When they made entry and knocked the fire down and found the victim inside the house," said Fresno Fire Deputy Chief Ted Semonious. "It seems to be an elderly gentleman."

Fire officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.

While crews didn't have any issue putting out the fire, Deputy Chief Semonious said there are dangers to living in smaller spaces, especially those with older construction.

He said smaller spaces also make it hard for firefighters to move when there is a fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfatal firehouse fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
Police ID arson suspect accused of setting fire that killed 2 kids
Family of man killed in mobile home fire files wrongful death lawsuit
Blaze that killed 12 possibly sparked by Christmas tree fire: Sources
Teens escape deadly apartment fire from building's 4th floor: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
President Biden to meet with families of Buffalo shooting victims
Local pastor heading to Ukraine to help with humanitarian relief
Multiple displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
VCH doctor urging parents to not make their own baby formula
CA lawmakers propose state child tax credit for low-income families
Fresno city council president sues councilmember for defamation
Show More
Shooting victim dropped off at Atwater Police Department
Police arrest man for shooting inside Merced restaurant
LIVE: Highly anticipated public hearing on UFOs
Madera police announce arrest in fatal stabbing of 38-year-old father
Thousands of dollars worth of lumber stolen from Fresno business
More TOP STORIES News