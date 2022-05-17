Man killed in central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a fire sparked inside a home in central Fresno early Tuesday morning.Firefighters responded to the property at about 12:30 am on McKenzie Avenue near San Pablo Avenues.Investigators said crews arrived to find flames engulfing what appeared to be a garage that was converted into a back house."When they made entry and knocked the fire down and found the victim inside the house," said Fresno Fire Deputy Chief Ted Semonious. "It seems to be an elderly gentleman."Fire officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.While crews didn't have any issue putting out the fire, Deputy Chief Semonious said there are dangers to living in smaller spaces, especially those with older construction.He said smaller spaces also make it hard for firefighters to move when there is a fire.