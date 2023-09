FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A boy is dead after a shooting in Central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Union Avenue near Cedar Avenue. The area is about one block south of McLane High School.

A deputy from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office was in the area and was the first to respond.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.