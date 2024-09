Roar and Pour returns to Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO Calif. (KFSN) -- A special after-hours event is taking place at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo this week.

Roar and Pour returns Friday, May 17, from 6 pm until 10 pm.



Adults 21 or older can sip on some drinks from local breweries while taking a stroll through the zoo.

Several local food trucks will also be in attendance.



Tickets are still available for $45. Designated drivers only have to pay $25.

You can reserve your spot on the zoo's website.