26-year-old man shot and killed in Corcoran, police say

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Corcoran on Sunday night.Police say an officer heard several gunshots at Dairy Ave near Whitley Avenue just before 8:30 pm.The officer then found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest inside the Willow Lakes Apartments.The man was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.If you have any information about the case, you are urged to contact Sgt. Gabriel Padama at (559)992-5151 extension 1269.