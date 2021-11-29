26-year-old man shot and killed in Corcoran, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

26-year-old man shot and killed in Corcoran, police say

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Corcoran on Sunday night.

Police say an officer heard several gunshots at Dairy Ave near Whitley Avenue just before 8:30 pm.

The officer then found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest inside the Willow Lakes Apartments.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

If you have any information about the case, you are urged to contact Sgt. Gabriel Padama at (559)992-5151 extension 1269.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corcoranhomicide
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News