Deadly shooting and carjacking investigation underway in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma Police Department is investigating deadly shooting and carjacking.

It happened Friday around 10:00 pm on Highland and Rose Avenue.

Police say they responded to an unknown emergency and, upon arrival, found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the Fresno Community Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries.

Officers say the investigation led to the identification of a second victim who notified investigators he was carjacked at gunpoint.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene with the second victim's vehicle, which was later found and processed for evidence.

Police are searching for suspects or suspects involved.

If you have any information about the case, you can call the Selma Police Department at (559) 896-2525.