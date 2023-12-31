Deadly stabbing in Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department responded to a deadly stabbing around 2:40 Sunday morning.

Police say one man was found suffering from stab wounds in a Fresno neighborhood on Sierra Vista and Eugenia avenues.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police blocked the area for several hours and released no suspect information.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Police Department at 559-621-7000, or they can contact Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.