Off-road vehicle overturns near Coalinga, 1 dead, 1 injured

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating an deadly early morning wreck in Fresno County.

The CHP says around 2:50 am, they recieved a call from the Coalinga Regional Medical Center about a crash.

When officers arrived, they found that a man and a passenger were in an off-road vehicle on the dirt shoulder of Phelps Avenue near Calaveras Avenue.

For an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn.

Another unknown vehicle took both the driver and passenger to the hospital, where the driver was prounounced dead. The passenger was treated for injuries described as moderate.

The CHP is urging anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Coalinga Area office at (559) 935-2093.

It is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to this crash.
