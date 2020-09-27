Glass Fire forces mandatory evacuations in parts of Napa County

ST. HELENA, Calif. -- A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some residents in the St. Helena area due to a wildfire.
CAL FIRE says the Glass Fire is 800 acres, as of 7:45 a.m., and has a "dangerous rate of spread."
Parts of Angwin are also under an evacuation order as of 7 a.m., according to county emergency officials. This evacuation order includes College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road, Freisen Drive, all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive and all of Lommel Road.
An evacuation center has been set up at the Crosswalk Community Church in Napa.
Those looking for shelter are asked to bring a face mask and practice physical distancing. Napa County says the center will only be open to those impacted by wildfire evacuations.
Pam McGivern, a St. Helena resident, told ABC7 News the fire is just a few miles away from her home and says it's "frightening." She says she was alerted by her neighbor about the fire and plans to evacuate soon.
McGivern says she's heard several propane tank explosions and multiple homes in the area are actively burning.
At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the fire is unknown.
On Thursday, PG&E announced that it would be shutting off power to parts of Northern California as high winds are expected to create high fire danger, all while in the midst of a heat wave.
Several hundred customers in the St. Helena and Calistoga area are without power Sunday morning. However, it is unclear if the outage is due to Public Safety Power Shutoff or the wildfire.
According to PG&E's website, crews are investigating the cause and power is expected to be restored around 9:45 a.m.
