Department of Veterans Affairs bring awareness to burial benefits

As the nation recognizes Memorial Day, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District is doing its part to honor the fallen.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness about a final honor for our nation's veterans.

The government says burial benefits frequently go unused and they want those who served to know the extent of their options.

Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia is currently expanding by adding 70 more acres -- which means an estimated 80,000 more burial sites by late 2027.

The cemetery is maintained by the U.S. Army but it's open to veterans of all branches.

However, military experts say the site will be able to accommodate just a fraction of the current 23 million active duty service members and veterans.

Arlington is one of 155 national cemeteries across the country.

And now, the Department of Memorial Affairs is working with veterans groups to encourage those who have served to utilize their final benefit.

"We are working hard with Arlington National Cemetery and DOD to make sure that there's awareness so those who maybe are thinking about Arlington, we want to make sure that they know that there's other options as well," VA Under Secretary of Memorial Affairs Matthew Quinn says.

The network also includes 121 state-run cemeteries funded by the VA and it's estimated about 94 percent of U.S. veterans have one of these burial sites within 75 miles of home.

