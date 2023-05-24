Full list of Memorial Day events throughout Central California

From real black powder canons in Laton, concerts and car shows at the Clovis Veterans memorial District or the Avenue of Flags in Visalia.
Here's a list of the many Memorial Day events that are taking place across the Central Valley.
FRESNO COUNTY
Saturday, May 27
Academy Cemetery
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 11824 Mendocino Avenue, Clovis
Redbank Cemetery
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: 11548 East Shaw Avenue, Clovis
Monday, May 29
Woodward Park
Time: 5:44 a.m.
Location: 7775 Friant Road, Fresno
Los Banos Cemetery
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: 16575 Center Ave, Los Banos
VFW Hall Firebaugh
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 1300 O Street, Firebaugh
Dinuba Memorial Building
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 249 S Alta Avenue, Dinuba
Washington Colony Cemetery
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 7318 S Elm Avenue, Fresno
Floral Memorial Park
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 2430 Floral Avenue, Selma
Japanese-American War Memorial in Roeding Park
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 890 West Belmont Avenue, Fresno
Golden Sunset
Time: 5:44 a.m.
Location: 7775 Friant Road, Fresno
Clovis Cemetery
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 305 North Villa Avenue, Clovis
Clovis Veteran's Memorial District
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 808 4th Street, Clovis
Veteran's Liberty Cemetery
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 821 West Belmont Avenue, Fresno
Oak Grove Cemetery
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: 19811 Cedar St, Laton
Fowler Cemetery
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: 8523 South Fowler Avenue, Fowler
Sanger Cemetery
Time: 11:00 a.m.
568 S Rainbow Route, Sanger
Fresno Memorial Gardens
Time: 11:00 a.m.
175 South Cornelia Avenue, Fresno
Chowchilla Cemetery District
Time: 11:00 a.m.
23359 Road 14 , Chowchilla
MERCED COUNTY
Monday, May 29
Merced Cemetery
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 1300 B Street, Merced
Dos Palos Cemetery District
Time: 11:00 a.m.
1800 Elgin Road, Dos Palos
MADERA COUNTY
Monday, May 29
Court House Park
Time: 11:00 a.m.
200 South G Street, Madera
TULARE COUNTY
Monday, May 29
Tulare Cemetery
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 900 East Kern Avenue, Tulare
Visalia Cemetery
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 1300 West Goshen Avenue, Visalia
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Saturday, May 27
Mariposa Cemetery
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 4979 Joe Howard Road, Mariposa
KINGS COUNTY
Monday, May 29
Hanford Cemetery
Time: 5:44 a.m.
Location: 10500 Tenth Street, Hanford
Kingsburg Cemetery
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 12782 Clarkson Avenue, Kingsburg
Grangeville Cemetery
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 10428 14th Avenue, Armona
Leemore Cemetery
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 1441 North Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore
Corcoran Cemetery
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 4170 Waukena Avenue, Corcoran