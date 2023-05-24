Full list of Memorial Day events throughout Central California

From real black powder canons in Laton, concerts and car shows at the Clovis Veterans memorial District or the Avenue of Flags in Visalia.

Here's a list of the many Memorial Day events that are taking place across the Central Valley.

FRESNO COUNTY

Saturday, May 27

Academy Cemetery

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: 11824 Mendocino Avenue, Clovis

Redbank Cemetery

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: 11548 East Shaw Avenue, Clovis

Monday, May 29

Woodward Park

Time: 5:44 a.m.

Location: 7775 Friant Road, Fresno

Los Banos Cemetery

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: 16575 Center Ave, Los Banos

VFW Hall Firebaugh

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: 1300 O Street, Firebaugh

Dinuba Memorial Building

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: 249 S Alta Avenue, Dinuba

Washington Colony Cemetery

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: 7318 S Elm Avenue, Fresno

Floral Memorial Park

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: 2430 Floral Avenue, Selma

Japanese-American War Memorial in Roeding Park

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: 890 West Belmont Avenue, Fresno

Golden Sunset

Time: 5:44 a.m.

Location: 7775 Friant Road, Fresno

Clovis Cemetery

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: 305 North Villa Avenue, Clovis

Clovis Veteran's Memorial District

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: 808 4th Street, Clovis

Veteran's Liberty Cemetery

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 821 West Belmont Avenue, Fresno

Oak Grove Cemetery

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: 19811 Cedar St, Laton

Fowler Cemetery

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: 8523 South Fowler Avenue, Fowler

Sanger Cemetery

Time: 11:00 a.m.

568 S Rainbow Route, Sanger

Fresno Memorial Gardens

Time: 11:00 a.m.

175 South Cornelia Avenue, Fresno

Chowchilla Cemetery District

Time: 11:00 a.m.

23359 Road 14 , Chowchilla

MERCED COUNTY

Monday, May 29

Merced Cemetery

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 1300 B Street, Merced

Dos Palos Cemetery District

Time: 11:00 a.m.

1800 Elgin Road, Dos Palos

MADERA COUNTY

Monday, May 29

Court House Park

Time: 11:00 a.m.

200 South G Street, Madera

TULARE COUNTY

Monday, May 29

Tulare Cemetery

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 900 East Kern Avenue, Tulare

Visalia Cemetery

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 1300 West Goshen Avenue, Visalia

MARIPOSA COUNTY

Saturday, May 27

Mariposa Cemetery

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 4979 Joe Howard Road, Mariposa

KINGS COUNTY

Monday, May 29

Hanford Cemetery

Time: 5:44 a.m.

Location: 10500 Tenth Street, Hanford

Kingsburg Cemetery

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: 12782 Clarkson Avenue, Kingsburg

Grangeville Cemetery

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 10428 14th Avenue, Armona

Leemore Cemetery

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 1441 North Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore

Corcoran Cemetery

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 4170 Waukena Avenue, Corcoran