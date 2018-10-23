DOUBLE SHOOTING

Tulare County deputies find marijuana grow while searching for shooting suspect

Tulare County Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for suspects following a fatal shooting just west of Lindsay that left one man dead and one woman injured.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tulare County Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for suspects following a fatal shooting just west of Lindsay that left one man dead and one woman injured.

While searching the property where the shooting happened, detectives found a marijuana grow. They also discovered recording surveillance cameras on both the shop and living quarters. The cameras were confiscated.

The man and woman were found around 7:30 a.m. near Highway 137 and Road 180.
CHP says a woman who had been shot came out of an orchard asking for help.

Several people passing by stopped to help and called 9-1-1.

Lindsay Police were first on the scene, and after searching the orchard, they found a man dead of gunshot wounds.


The woman was flown to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear why the shooting happened.
