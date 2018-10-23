Helicopter circling the skies as @TulareSheriff searches for shooting suspect/s. One man is dead, a woman has been brought to the hospital. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/jBD2x1jFVb — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) October 23, 2018

Tulare County Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for suspects following a fatal shooting just west of Lindsay that left one man dead and one woman injured.While searching the property where the shooting happened, detectives found a marijuana grow. They also discovered recording surveillance cameras on both the shop and living quarters. The cameras were confiscated.The man and woman were found around 7:30 a.m. near Highway 137 and Road 180.CHP says a woman who had been shot came out of an orchard asking for help.Several people passing by stopped to help and called 9-1-1.Lindsay Police were first on the scene, and after searching the orchard, they found a man dead of gunshot wounds.The woman was flown to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.It is unclear why the shooting happened.