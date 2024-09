2 people hospitalized after shooting in Huron, deputies say

HURON, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Huron.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 10:45 pm Thursday at an apartment complex on P Street and Mouren Drive.

It's not yet known what led up to the shooting.

Both of the victims are expected to survive.

One was taken to a hospital in Hanford, and the other was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

No gunman information has been released.