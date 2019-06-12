Tulare County deputies find over 1,000 marijuana plants during drug bust

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several large marijuana grows in Tulare County have now been eradicated.Tulare County detectives recently flew over the Badger area looking for grow sites and saw several large marijuana grow sites at one house.Tuesday, detectives conducted operations to eradicate the sites and destroyed about 1,000 marijuana plants.The case is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding illegal cultivation is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.