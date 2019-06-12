drug bust

Tulare County deputies find over 1,000 marijuana plants during drug bust

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several large marijuana grows in Tulare County have now been eradicated.

Tulare County detectives recently flew over the Badger area looking for grow sites and saw several large marijuana grow sites at one house.

Tuesday, detectives conducted operations to eradicate the sites and destroyed about 1,000 marijuana plants.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding illegal cultivation is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyillegal drugsmarijuanadrug bust
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Crew returns home after capturing drug running sub in viral video
Man tried smuggling 1 lb. of cocaine underneath wig: Police
CDFW officers bust large marijuana grows that threatened South Valley bird habitat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News