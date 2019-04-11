robbery

Deputies hunt for man behind bizarre robbery at AM/PM in Selma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are looking for a man who robbed an AM/PM store in Selma over the weekend.

The robbery was just the last in a series of bizarre actions by the man that were captured on multiple cameras.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the man first entered the store, ostensibly to buy a drink at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He then changed his mind about the drink and left the store, waited outside for another customer and tried to carjack her in the parking lot by threatening her with a knife.

The woman was able to keep a hold of her keys, lock the car, throw her coffee at the man and run into the store for help.

Just as the clerk was about to dial 911, the man ran back into the store.

He immediately jumped over the counter and demanded the clerk give him cash from the registers as he threatened her with the knife.

As the clerk collected the money, the man erratically paced back and forth, threatening her and other customers in the store, including the woman he tried to carjack.

She locked herself in the bathroom for safety.

The man eventually took a bag full of money and left the store, running toward an open field.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the man was described as being white or Hispanic, approximately 6'0," 200 lbs. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black mask, and glasses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8172, Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

You will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmafresno countyrobberyfresno county sheriff department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Serial robber caught on camera threatening Motel 6 employee with knife
Men posing as buyers to social media ads to steal gaming consoles
Fresno Police searching for 7-Eleven robber with bright red hair
Shooter who gunned down man in botched robbery sentenced to life in prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News