Deputies hunt for man behind bizarre robbery at AM/PM in Selma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are looking for a man who robbed an AM/PM store in Selma over the weekend.The robbery was just the last in a series of bizarre actions by the man that were captured on multiple cameras.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the man first entered the store, ostensibly to buy a drink at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.He then changed his mind about the drink and left the store, waited outside for another customer and tried to carjack her in the parking lot by threatening her with a knife.The woman was able to keep a hold of her keys, lock the car, throw her coffee at the man and run into the store for help.Just as the clerk was about to dial 911, the man ran back into the store.He immediately jumped over the counter and demanded the clerk give him cash from the registers as he threatened her with the knife.As the clerk collected the money, the man erratically paced back and forth, threatening her and other customers in the store, including the woman he tried to carjack.She locked herself in the bathroom for safety.The man eventually took a bag full of money and left the store, running toward an open field.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the man was described as being white or Hispanic, approximately 6'0," 200 lbs. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black mask, and glasses.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8172, Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.You will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward.