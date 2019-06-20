Deputies investigating after man found shot on side of road in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot on the side of the road.

The call came in about 2 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of Hills Valley Road and Floral Avenue, that's between Orange Cove and Orosi.

Deputies found an SUV with three men inside, one was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to nearby Orosi High where a medical helicopter picked him up and flew him to the hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Now deputies are working to figure out where the shooting happened and what motivated the attack.
