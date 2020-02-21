missing man

Fresno Co. deputies searching for missing 24-year-old man near Shaver Lake

Fresno County sheriff's search and rescue teams are working to locate a 24-year-old man who went missing near Shaver Lake.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's search and rescue teams are working to locate a 24-year-old man who went missing near Shaver Lake.

Investigators say Cody King and his girlfriend drove to the area Wednesday and got their vehicle stuck. Later that night, Cody hiked to get help and did not return.

Thursday morning, his girlfriend left and was able to get to a phone to call for help.

Sheriff's officials say 30 search and rescue members are combing the area near the Dinkey Creek.

They have found evidence that may have been left by Cody.

Deputies are discouraging online groups from organizing search parties as it could destroy evidence of shoe tracks and could lead to others getting lost.

Cody is five foot eleven inches and 150 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
