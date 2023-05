FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been injured following a shooting involving Fresno County deputies.

The incident happened on Beran Way near Valentine Avenue.

The Sheriff's Department has not yet revealed what led to the shooting, or who opened fire, but deputies confirmed that the suspect was injured.

No deputies were hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

