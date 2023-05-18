Family of witness speaks out after deputies shoot and kill armed suspect in Caruthers

A shooting in Caruthers ended with one man dead after Fresno County sheriff's deputies say he charged at them with a knife.

Action News spoke exclusively with the older brother and sister-in-law of a 12-year-old who was approached by the suspect.

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting in Caruthers ended with one man dead after Fresno County sheriff's deputies say he charged at them with a knife.

Officials say they tried to get the man to drop his knife, but he refused.

They then fired bean bags at the suspect, but it was ineffective.

After that, deputies opened fire, killing the man on Tahoe Avenue and Henderson Road.

Officers were called out for reports that the man was trying to lure young female athletes away from their practice at the Caruthers fairgrounds.

"Those students alerted the coach. Two coaches attempted to make contact with the individual, and when they did so, he produced a knife which caused them to back away and notify law enforcement," said Fresno County Sheriff's Capt. John Reynolds.

Action News spoke exclusively with the older brother and sister-in-law of a 12-year-old who was approached by the suspect.

She was at wrestling practice when she told her coaches about the man.

Jennifer Balino says knowing her sister-in-law could have been in danger is chilling.

"She told me that there was this guy who was harassing her, telling her to come over and that he was smoking," Balino.

Eddie Solis says he is proud of his little sister for speaking up.

"I am proud of her stepping up, and she told me she took a little kid with her and being that older person and seeing she stepping in and helped out," Solis.

Solis says he saw videos of how things ended between deputies and the man.

Witnesses shared a video with Action News, showing deputies dragging the suspect for a couple of feet before providing medical aid.

Solis says he understands people who watch the video will have their perspective, but in his eyes, his sister or other children could have been victims.

"I think the way they handled it was the best way they could at the moment," explained Solis.

"No one deserved to die, but no one should be threatening a child's life, especially when you are pulling out a knife on a kid. That is not cool."

Meanwhile, community members in Caruthers who knew the man said he was kind.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.