Former Bulldog Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr recruitment comments

By
Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr recruitment comments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At a Valley Children's event Friday night in Fresno Las Vegas Quarterback Derek Carr spoke to ABC30's Bri Mellon.

RELATED: Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Derek Carr

When asked about the rumors of Carr and Adams reuniting on the field, the former Bulldog had this to say:

"I've learned in this business, you never shut a door on anything. He's the best receiver in the NFL. He's been one of my best friends since we were in college. I love the guy."


On Tuesday, Bri had the opportunity to follow up with Davante.

"I'll just continue to be me and let this thing play out," Adams said. "Obviously, I love Derek to death. We got a great friendship and we still communicate really consistently. He's one of my best friends, so obviously, it'd be a dream to be able to play with him. But, you know, I'm a Packer now, so until that point where we make that decision, I guess we'll see what happens."

Adams also reflected on his time with Carr at Fresno State and said their connection off the field contributed to on-field success.

"On the field, he brought out the best in me," Adams said.

Adams is set to be a free agent after the upcoming season.
