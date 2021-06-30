Former Bulldog Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr recruitment comments

From @FresnoStateFB ➡️@Raiders? @derekcarrqb all in and ready to recruit @tae15adams when the time comes. I think we all want to see Adams, Carr, and @jakehaener10 battle on the course 😂 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BogxTgZKp8 — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) June 28, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At a Valley Children's event Friday night in Fresno Las Vegas Quarterback Derek Carr spoke to ABC30's Bri Mellon.When asked about the rumors of Carr and Adams reuniting on the field, the former Bulldog had this to say:"I've learned in this business, you never shut a door on anything. He's the best receiver in the NFL. He's been one of my best friends since we were in college. I love the guy."On Tuesday, Bri had the opportunity to follow up with Davante."I'll just continue to be me and let this thing play out," Adams said. "Obviously, I love Derek to death. We got a great friendship and we still communicate really consistently. He's one of my best friends, so obviously, it'd be a dream to be able to play with him. But, you know, I'm a Packer now, so until that point where we make that decision, I guess we'll see what happens."Adams also reflected on his time with Carr at Fresno State and said their connection off the field contributed to on-field success."On the field, he brought out the best in me," Adams said.Adams is set to be a free agent after the upcoming season.