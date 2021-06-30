Former Bulldog Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr recruitment comments

RELATED: Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Derek Carr
When asked about the rumors of Carr and Adams reuniting on the field, the former Bulldog had this to say:
"I've learned in this business, you never shut a door on anything. He's the best receiver in the NFL. He's been one of my best friends since we were in college. I love the guy."
From @FresnoStateFB ➡️@Raiders? @derekcarrqb all in and ready to recruit @tae15adams when the time comes. I think we all want to see Adams, Carr, and @jakehaener10 battle on the course 😂 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BogxTgZKp8— Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) June 28, 2021
On Tuesday, Bri had the opportunity to follow up with Davante.
"I'll just continue to be me and let this thing play out," Adams said. "Obviously, I love Derek to death. We got a great friendship and we still communicate really consistently. He's one of my best friends, so obviously, it'd be a dream to be able to play with him. But, you know, I'm a Packer now, so until that point where we make that decision, I guess we'll see what happens."
Adams also reflected on his time with Carr at Fresno State and said their connection off the field contributed to on-field success.
"On the field, he brought out the best in me," Adams said.
Adams is set to be a free agent after the upcoming season.