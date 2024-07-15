Jeff Tedford talks Bulldogs at Mountain West Media Days

LAS VEGAS (KFSN) -- Fresno State Head Football Coach Jeff Tedford wrapped up Mountain West Media Days for the Bulldogs in Las Vegas on Thursday.

After visiting with players on Wednesday, Thursday turned into musical chairs with seven new head coaching faces at the helm. Fresno State's Jeff Tedford now considered one of the elder statesmen as he enters his third straight season with the program in his second overall stint as head coach.

"The commissioner (Gloria Nevarez), when she came in last night said oh, you're the old hat," Tedford said.

The 62-year-old is one of just five Mountain West coaches returning to their respective program from last season.

Boise State head coach, Spencer Danielson, says the high turnover rate shows just how tough the conference can be.

"Shows that the competitive nature is through the roof," Danielson said. "It's a great conference."

Danielson became the Broncos' interim head coach before being named the official man in charge after Andy Avalos was fired in November last year.

With teams like Fresno State and Boise State set to face Big Ten powerhouses on the road in Michigan and Oregon this fall, the conference hopes the College Football Playoff Committee takes notice for this year's expanded 12-team postseason.

UNLV second-year head coach Barry Odom says most teams do not want to play Mountain West teams on the road.

"Ask anybody in college football, hey do you want to go and play and away game at Air Force, Boise State, or Fresno?" Odom said. "You're not going to find many people that want to do that."

The majority of coaches also sang the praises of Tedford.

"Much respect for what Jeff has done, not only for the Mountain West but for college football," Odom said. "He's a guy I've looked up to for a long time."

But, nobody had higher respect for the Bulldog skipper than longtime Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, who has been with the Falcons since 2007.

"Nobody's had more influence on West Coast football this century than Jeff Tedford," Calhoun said. "It's absolutely astounding what he's done."

When Action News told Tedford about the compliment, he was quick to laugh it off and say Calhoun has done the same for Air Force.

"They're never going to tell you that to you face," Tedford said jokingly. "I've just been very fortunate to be around a lot of great coaches, great coaching staffs, and players. I've just been put in the right position."

After stepping away from the program in December right before Fresno State's appearance in the New Mexico Bowl due to health concerns, we asked Tedford if the team's winning ways gave him a new perspective.

"No question, they're in great hands," Tedford said. "Whether I'm there or not, these guys can take it and run with it. I have unbelievable confidence with them."

With two conference championships in his combined five seasons at the helm, Tedford says the goal remains the same -- win the Mountain West.

The Bulldogs will begin fall camp on August 1st. Exactly 30 days later Fresno State heads on the road to the 'Big House' in Ann Arbor to take on Michigan, the defending national champions on August 31st.