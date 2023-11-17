QB&A with David Carr: Derek Carr suffers mild concussion in loss to Vikings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State bulldog Derek Carr left last Sunday's game with an injury.

Carr suffered mild symptoms of a concussion.

In this week's QB &A, his brother, David Carr, gives an injury update on his recovery.

"His shoulder felt like it might have damaged some more stuff going on in there with his AC joints so they checked it out. It actually was okay, there wasn't any further damage but he had some concussion symptoms so they played on the safe side.

David also reflected on his own experience at the Bulldogs' senior day celebration ahead of this Saturday's game.

"I'll never forget that. I mean, that was one of the coolest moments of my playing career," recalled David. "Getting to walk down the ramp, seeing family and friends seeing my elementary school teachers, grandparents. I mean, literally everyone was lining the ramp, and they began to hug Pat Hill and come out to just an absolutely packed football stadium was awesome."

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.