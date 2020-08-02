Food & Drink

New dessert shop opens in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new dessert shop in northeast Fresno is helping to keep customers cool during the summer heat.

Heavenly Freeze held its official grand opening Saturday morning.

It's connected to the 76 gas station at the intersection of Bullard and Fresno.

The shop held a soft opening last month and management says business has been growing steadily ever since.

The shop sells a variety of desserts but its specialty is dairy-free Italian ice.

Heavenly Freeze is open every day from 11 am to 8 pm
