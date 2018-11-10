Destructive deadly wildfire hitting close to home for some Central Valley natives

As smoke moves through the Central Valley from the campfire burning in Butte County, a Reedley family is feeling much more than the air quality impact.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
"It was so overcast with smoke and so smoky, I got lightheaded within 30 to 40 seconds standing there," said Brice Roach.

He and his wife Allison live in Paradise with their daughter Riley. They are back in Reedley after being some of the first to evacuate Thursday.

"My wife went outside seen the smoke and the sky was orange," said Roach.

Within minutes they were given a mandatory evacuation. They grabbed their 4-year-old daughter and 4-month-old puppy

"That was all we were able to grab we have the clothes on our back and our vehicles and each other," said Roach.

He is trying to find a way to explain what's happening to his little girl.

"She was hysterical all Thursday night crying waking up with nightmares," said Roach.

Tens of thousands of residents were forced to evacuate. The Red Cross has four shelters set up serving close to 700 evacuees.

But it is more than just food water and shelter.

Stephen Walsh with the American Red Cross says the emotional aid is just as important.

"We have people that are trained to do spiritual care emotional support," said American Red Cross Stephen Walsh.

He says even a simple how are you can go a long way.

"People want to talk whether they want to tell you their life story or tell you how they escaped people want to talk," said Walsh.
