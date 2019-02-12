The evidence remains at the exact spot a newborn was found Monday around 4 a.m., crying on the double yellow lines of a country road.Detectives say the infant was 4 to 8 hours old and was wearing just a flannel sleeper and no diaper when she was abandoned.Investigators have now re-interviewed two witnesses, including the man on his morning walk who came face to face with the desperate woman."In fact, she mentioned to the person that was walking that she wasn't familiar with the area so under stress sometimes people say things that are accurate, sometimes not-but you would have to believe if she was from the area, she would be able to know to go directly to the hospital," said Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney.The stunned walker said the woman initially passed him, then came back around, before asking him to take the baby. Instead, he gave her directions to the nearest fire station and hospital.Detectives say she appeared to be alone.The sole witness reported she turned onto Road 36 in the direction of the hospital.Deputies are asking residents along the path she took to call them if they have surveillance cameras.The baby is still at Valley Children's Hospital in good condition. Tuesday she got a DNA swab on the inside of her cheek. It will hopefully help detectives when they identify her potential mother.Detectives say the car, first described as a small white SUV, is more dark blue or gray -- possibly a Hyundai or KIA.The woman is described as Hispanic, possibly in her early 20's. She has a slender build and is about 5'2 and 120 pounds with dark hair.The Sheriff said the first man who encountered the woman said the baby was not crying. But when she was found by a newspaper carrier cold in the street, she was crying hard.Action News contacted Madera County Child Protective Services. Officials say three families have been identified as good matches for the baby.All candidates already had been through the interview processes, clearances and classes months ago.