A suspect managed to get away with expensive jewelry after biting an employee at a store inside a Fresno mall on Thursday night.

Suspect bites employee during robbery at jewelry store inside Fresno mall, police say

The robbery happened around 7 pm at Devons Jewelers inside the Fashion Fair Mall near First Street and Shaw Avenue.

Fresno police say a suspect was trying to leave the store with stolen jewelry before being stopped by an employee.

During the confrontation, officials say the suspect bit the employee twice before managing to escape the store with the jewelry.

The store's employee suffered minor injuries.

Officers are still working to find the suspect.