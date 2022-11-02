Dia de los Muertos celebrations begin in Central California

The holiday dates back thousands of years -- starting with the Aztecs.

Dia de los Muertos is celebrated on November 1 and 2. That tradition continues on the Fresno State campus with the school's Aztec Dance Club.

November 1 is meant to honor children who have passed, and November 2 is for adults.

Off-campus, Journalism professor Adan Avalos invited his colleagues and community into his home.

This year, he decided to build his ofrenda out of adobe bricks.

The marigolds, the candles and the food are all meant to help guide the spirits of lost loved ones back home.

Offerings are also left with photos of the dearly departed -- usually, things they enjoyed in life.

"It's a celebration of life. We believe -- and a lot of people in our community believe -- that this is when our loved ones come and visit us," said Avalos.

As we enter the holiday season, Dia de los Muertos is all about celebrating life and passing down traditions.