Dinuba wins first basketball section title since 1929

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The last time the Dinuba boys basketball team won a Central Section title, Herbert Hoover was president of the United States and gas was 21 cents a gallon.

The Emperors ended the 95-year drought Friday night with a 46-42 win over Mission Prep to clinch the D-II crown on night one of the championship games at Selland Arena.

CENTRAL SECTION

Boys Basketball

D-II #1 Dinuba 46-42 #2 Mission Prep

D-IV #5 Kerman 61-60 #11 Corcoran

D-VI #2 Caruthers 37-28 #5 Strathmore

Girls basketball

D-II #1 Monache 41-37 #3 Tehachapi

D-IV #2 Immanuel 41-29 #13 Mendota

Boys soccer

D-II #7 Foothill 3-1 #8 El Diamante

D-III #1 Porterville 2-1 #3 Chavez

D-IV #2 Garza 2-1 #4 Dinuba

Girls Soccer

D-III #3 Kerman 2-0 #4 Justin Garza

D-IV #5 SJM 0-2 #6 Mission Prep

D-V #1 Torres 3-0 #2 Orcutt Academy

D-VI #2 Caruthers 6-2 #13 Riverdale

SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION

Boys Basketball

D-VI Stone Ridge Christian 91-77 Valley Christian

