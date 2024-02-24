Dinuba wins first basketball section title since 1929

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The last time the Dinuba boys basketball team won a Central Section title, Herbert Hoover was president of the United States and gas was 21 cents a gallon.
The Emperors ended the 95-year drought Friday night with a 46-42 win over Mission Prep to clinch the D-II crown on night one of the championship games at Selland Arena.
Boys Basketball
D-II #1 Dinuba 46-42 #2 Mission Prep
D-IV #5 Kerman 61-60 #11 Corcoran
D-VI #2 Caruthers 37-28 #5 Strathmore
Girls basketball
D-II #1 Monache 41-37 #3 Tehachapi
D-IV #2 Immanuel 41-29 #13 Mendota
Boys soccer
D-II #7 Foothill 3-1 #8 El Diamante
D-III #1 Porterville 2-1 #3 Chavez
D-IV #2 Garza 2-1 #4 Dinuba
Girls Soccer
D-III #3 Kerman 2-0 #4 Justin Garza
D-IV #5 SJM 0-2 #6 Mission Prep
D-V #1 Torres 3-0 #2 Orcutt Academy
D-VI #2 Caruthers 6-2 #13 Riverdale
Boys Basketball
D-VI Stone Ridge Christian 91-77 Valley Christian
