health

New health center opens in Dinuba, offering drive-up COVID-19 testing

United Health Centers' new location on Westgate Way officially opened on Monday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dinuba residents now have another place to go for their medical and dental needs.

United Health Centers' new location on Westgate Way officially opened on Monday.

The health center offers medical, dental, urgent care, and behavioral health services.

It is also now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing.

"We've been serving Dinuba for a long period of time with our other health centers in Reedley and Orange Cove," United Health Centers Manager Sandra Hernandez said.

"So now we're able to at least come in and make it more convenient for the patient to where we're right here in the neighborhood," Hernandez added.

Officials say the Dinuba location created between 60 to 70 new jobs for the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdinubahealthcoronavirus testingdinubahealth carecoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Preemie born 1-pound-8-ounces reunites with doctors
Woman who beat cancer at MD Anderson is now a nurse there
She beat cancer at MD Anderson and now she's a nurse there!
Clorox making nearly 1M wipes a day to meet demand
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in central Fresno
Gunfire erupts overnight in Fresno, police respond to 3 shootings in 30 minutes
Valley woman set on fire prepares to face her attacker 9 years later
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
CA cannot pay for Trump's $400 weekly unemployment order, Newsom says
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Man in critical condition after his car crashes into guardrail on Hwy 99
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno State's fall college football season canceled due to Mountain West ruling
Some masks may be worse than no mask at all: Duke study
Californians are going to Las Vegas salons to get their hair done
8-year-old girl rescued at Reedley Beach on life support, has COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News