New health center opens in Dinuba, offering drive-up COVID-19 testing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dinuba residents now have another place to go for their medical and dental needs.United Health Centers' new location on Westgate Way officially opened on Monday.The health center offers medical, dental, urgent care, and behavioral health services.It is also now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing."We've been serving Dinuba for a long period of time with our other health centers in Reedley and Orange Cove," United Health Centers Manager Sandra Hernandez said."So now we're able to at least come in and make it more convenient for the patient to where we're right here in the neighborhood," Hernandez added.Officials say the Dinuba location created between 60 to 70 new jobs for the area.